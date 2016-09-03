Freshman McClenahan helps Bald Eagle Area roll over Philipsburg-Osceola

If you’re at all familiar with Bald Eagle Area football, you know the significance of jersey number 31.
If you’re not, it’s given to the BEA player who has worked hard and given his best effort in that week’s practice. It’s given in memory of Steve Dorman, a BEA standout who was killed in an automobile accident in 1991.
The recipient is voted on by his teammates and is normally an upperclassman.
To the best of coach Jesse Nagle’s memory, no freshman had ever been selected to wear the number until this week when Gage McClenahan was chosen.
“He’s special,” Nagle said of the 5-foot-6, 150-pound freshman slot back-defensive back.
How special? Friday night he scored a pair of touchdowns and had an interception in BEA’s 55-0 romp over Philipsburg-Osceola.
“He has one speed,” Nagle said. “He’s always going 1,000 miles an hour. For him to be voted to wear 31 by his teammates tells you he’s something special. We threw a lot against State College in the summer and that’s against a bunch of Division I athletes. At first he was a little intimidated but once he saw he could compete against them, then he knew he could play at any level.”
He got his first touchdown after teammate Hunter Hockenberry had put the Eagles ahead, with a 19-yard run with 7:09 left in the first quarter.
A subsequent P-O fumble gave BEA the ball at its own 40. Faced with a third-and-23 at the P-O 42, McClenahan swept left, put a move on the lone defender and outran the rest of the Mounties for a score at the 3:28 mark.
Hockenberry got his second TD of the night, a three-yard run, with 8:04 left in the quarter, and then it was McClenahan again, making a diving catch on a slant pattern from Tanner Kresovich from 10 yards out with 22 seconds left in the half. Hockenberry ran for the two-point conversion to make it 28-0.
Kresovich threw for two more scores in the second half, hitting Andrew Cohen from five yards out and finding Rilee Bechdel free in the secondary on a 75-yard score with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. Kresovich completed 12 of 23 passes for 206 yards.
BEA tacked on two scores on the ground in the fourth quarter as Andrew Dubbs got loose for a 64-yard run at the 8:43 mark, and Ethan Moore went 73 yards for the final score with 4:04 left in the game. BEA racked up 366 yards on the ground as it amassed 572 yards in total offense. Five Eagle backs gained 42 yards or more.
“We have five guys we can put in there and feel very comfortable with,” said Nagle.
The one thing that slowed the Eagles was their penchant for shooting themselves in the foot. They committed 17 penalties for 145 yards.
“We can’t do that against the teams coming up,” Nagle said. “We’ve got to get some things cleaned up.”
The win was BEA’s second shutout of the season, after beating St. Joseph’s 54-0 last weekend.
“Offense looks pretty but defense wins games,” added Nagle, whose defense held the Mounties to 145 yards in total offense.
“We had three turnovers in the first three or four series,” said Mountie coach Mike Mann. “We made a lot of mental mistakes. But Bald Eagle is big and they have a nice offense. They spread the ball around. We just have to keep sticking with what we’re doing.”
