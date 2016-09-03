Clearfield denies Penns Valley’s upset bid

Turnovers give and turnovers take away.
A fumble set up Penns Valley early and had the Rams thinking upset against Clearfield.
But late miscues changed fortunes and left the Bison with a 21-7 victory Friday night.
Clearfield (1-1) overcame three turnovers behind the running of Seth Caldwell, who had 77 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, and the passing of Isaac Rumery, who was 7 of 14 for 131 yards and two scores.
Takota Bubb was a workhorse for the Rams (0-2), with 17 carries for 73 yards, while Andrew Tobias completed 13 of 27 passes for 121 yards.
Penns Valley leaped to an early lead, with Tobias hitting Nic Kubalac on an eight-yard touchdown strike just 5:27 into the game. The Rams needed to drive just 35 yards thanks to a fumble on the Bison’s fourth play of the game.
“We were concerned for a little bit,” Caldwell said. “We knew if we kept playing, just playing our hearts out ... we could finish it.”
On Clearfield’s next possession, a drive that got to the Rams 27, another turnover denied a potential score.
“It could have been an entirely different first half had we not turned the ball over,” Clearfield coach Tim Janocko said. “We’ve got to do a better job with that.”
Janocko’s team did score 15 seconds into the second quarter, a 90-yard strike from Rumery to Ryan Lezzer, with Lezzer getting behind the Ram defense and hit in stride down the sideline.
Still, by halftime the teams were practically dead even.
“I’m not surprised by anything these kids do,” Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias said. “They are a highly motivated bunch. They are a committed group.”
The Bison took the lead 4:38 into the second half with an eight-yard connection from Rumery to Mason Royer, but on the first play of the fourth quarter, it looked like the Rams were poised to turn the game around.
Clearfield faced a fourth down at its own 5 yard-line, with a tenuous punt from the end zone. The Bison booted the ball away, but the Rams fumbled. Instead of first down inside the Clearfield 30, it was new life for the Bison.
“We were looking at good field position there,” Martin Tobias said. “That certainly was one of the turning points.”
Clearfield drove to the Penns Valley 31 before fumbling away, but it was nonetheless a damaging play. The Bison added an insurance touchdown on their next possession, with a 33-yard burst for Caldwell with 2:34 left.
“I just saw an opening and I just made a cut,” Caldwell said. “Really, I just made a cut and went full speed. I saw a couple defenders in there and I just knew they wouldn’t be able to keep up with me.”
The Bison rolled to 206 yards on the ground as a team.
“Those are the things we’ve worked on,” Martin Tobias said. “We’e done better but we still need to finish our wraps and tackles. That goes back to basics and fundamentals.”
Penns Valley made a desperate drive but an interception denied a score in the final minute to secure Clearfield’s win.
“They went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the central part of the state,” Martin Tobias said. “The momentum went the other way and we came out of the wrong end.”
The game was halted for better than 20 minutes early in the fourth quarter when receiver Christian Randolph was hurt on a play and had to be taken from the field on an ambulance. Randolph’s coach did not have an injury update on the senior, and wasn’t sure how much the incident and long delay affected his team.
“Obviously their minds are on their fallen teammate,” Martin Tobias said. “I thought they came right back and went after it. Clearfield came up with a couple big plays when they needed to.”
