Mazza paces St. Joseph’s at Bear Mountain Run

With Sera Mazza leading the way and Julia Cusatis joining her in the top five, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy finished second as a team at the Bear Mountain River Run at Lock Haven University.
The Lady Wolves, No. 10 in the preseason state rankings, posted 92 points and trailed only the 51 points for Central Cambria, which is ranked third in the state and had four runners among the top 12.
Mazza won in 18:52, edging Central Mountain’s Alyssa Laughner by eight seconds. Cusatis placed fifth in 19:28. Finishing off the scoring five were Grace Cousins (28th), Kate Ott (29th) and Lea Fisher (32nd).
The Wolves’ boys’ squad took seventh as a team with 217 points, though they were second among Class A programs, and were paced by Michael Peters’ time of 16:57. Kaelan Wright was next at 43rd, followed by Isaac Hyman (52nd), Leo Bomboy (53rd) and Andy Rogan (70th).
Bellefonte was 11th as a team with 285 points, paced by a 17th-place effort for Brett Pope in 17:12. Following him were Cole Hovis (46th), Mitchell Pensak (67th), Ian Hoaglund (88th) and Evan Lemons (100th).
Amber Shirey was the lone Lady Red Raider to run, taking 20th in 20:47.
