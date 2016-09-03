High School Sports

September 3, 2016 11:10 PM

Penns Valley edges Halifax in boys’ soccer

From CDT staff reports

BELLEVILLE

Penns Valley won a battle of penalty kicks to knock off Halifax 2-1 in the championship game of the Belleville Tournament on Saturday.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. The Rams then won the shootout to decide the title 3-1.

Paul Remington put Halifax up in the game’s opening minutes, but Sam Goodwin scored for the Rams 91 seconds before halftime.

Jared Kines made 16 saves as Penns Valley, which visits Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday, was outshot 19-13.

