Mallorie Smith nets hat trick for Bellefonte girls’ soccer

Mallorie Smith netted three goals to pace Bellefonte to a season-opening 4-0 victory over Penn Cambria, then the Lady Raiders fell 4-0 to Selinsgrove in the championship game of the Raider Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Smith scored her first tally 3:12 into the game against Penn Cambria, and added the others 42 seconds apart in the second half. Elle McCartney notched the other Lady Red Raider goal, and Sarah McClure and Taylor Lair picked up assists.
Gabbie Pighetti and Cati Besch teamed in goal for the shutout as the Lady Raiders held a 16-4 shot advantage.
In the championship game, the Seals did all the scoring in the second half as Sam Rodkey scored two goals and one each came from Caitlyn Findlay and Marley Sprenkel.
Pighetti made 11 saves in the loss, while Hannah Swineford posted the shutout.
