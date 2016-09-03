High School Sports

September 3, 2016 11:11 PM

Centre County Christian Academy boys’ soccer falls on road

From CDT staff reports

HUNTINGDON

With all but two goals in the first half, Calvary Christian Academy raced past Centre County Christian Academy 8-3 Friday night.

Mintesinot Borst scored two goals and assisted on one, and Jacob Berzas had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs (0-2). Chad Weaver, who made nine saves, got help from Berzas and Caden Malek in the CCCA net.

“CCCA had a much better second game,” said coach Bob Maholic, whose team fell 7-0 to Blair County Christian in its opener. “Our offense did well passing the ball and getting shot opportunities, but we need to convert the shots into goals.”

Colten Peachy had a goal and an assist as eight different players scored for Calvary Christian.

