Centre County Christian Academy boys’ soccer falls on road

With all but two goals in the first half, Calvary Christian Academy raced past Centre County Christian Academy 8-3 Friday night.
Mintesinot Borst scored two goals and assisted on one, and Jacob Berzas had one goal and one assist for the Bulldogs (0-2). Chad Weaver, who made nine saves, got help from Berzas and Caden Malek in the CCCA net.
“CCCA had a much better second game,” said coach Bob Maholic, whose team fell 7-0 to Blair County Christian in its opener. “Our offense did well passing the ball and getting shot opportunities, but we need to convert the shots into goals.”
Colten Peachy had a goal and an assist as eight different players scored for Calvary Christian.
