State College’s Alli Henderson named CDT’s Athlete of the Week

Helping her team to three wins and an undefeated record, along with setting career highs, has earned Alli Henderson Athlete of the Week honors.
The State College senior outside hitter started the week with 15 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Cumberland Valley on Tuesday, then added nine kills and 12 digs in a 3-1 triumph over Carlisle on Thursday. She completed the week with career-bests of 20 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win against Baldwin.
The victories improved the Lady Little Lions to 7-0 on the season, and has them leading the Mid Penn Conference’s Commonwealth Division.
Comments