Bellefonte’s Tyler Kreger earns CDT’s Athlete of the Week honor

Helping to end a losing streak that spanned more than two decades gives Bellefonte’s Tyler Kreger CDT Athlete of the Week honors.
The senior quarterbacked the Red Raiders to a 14-13 victory over Tyrone on Friday, the first win for Bellefonte over the Eagles since 1993 and the first win for any Centre County team at Gray Memorial Field since 2002.
Kreger was 6 of 12 passing for 112 yards and an interception, but his 80-yard connection with Tanner Helms seconds into the fourth quarter, along with the ensuing point-after kick, provided the decisive score. Kreger then secured the victory with an interception at the Raider 25 yard-line with 1:09 left.
