State College’s Fernando del Castillo named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Fernando del Castillo is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
In the Little Lions boys’ soccer team’s 6-0 win over Altoona in the District 6 Class AAAA championship game Tuesday night, del Castillo scored two goals and had one assist in the second half.
The State College junior then recorded an assist on a goal by Ben Vollmer in the team’s 1-0 win over Erie McDowell in a PIAA subregional game.
The Little Lions continue postseason play in the PIAA tournament Tuesday against Seneca Valley.
