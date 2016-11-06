Athletes of the Week

November 6, 2016 7:44 PM

State College’s Fernando del Castillo named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College’s Fernando del Castillo is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

In the Little Lions boys’ soccer team’s 6-0 win over Altoona in the District 6 Class AAAA championship game Tuesday night, del Castillo scored two goals and had one assist in the second half.

The State College junior then recorded an assist on a goal by Ben Vollmer in the team’s 1-0 win over Erie McDowell in a PIAA subregional game.

The Little Lions continue postseason play in the PIAA tournament Tuesday against Seneca Valley.

Related content

Athletes of the Week

Comments

Videos

Election messages from local students

View more video

Sports Videos