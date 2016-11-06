St. Joseph’s girls’ cross country runners named CDT Athletes of the Week

The members of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ cross country team are Centre Daily Times Athletes of the Week.
The Lady Wolves captured their second straight PIAA Class A championship on Saturday in Hershey, finishing with 103 points and beating runner-up Elk Lake on a tiebreaker determined by the teams’ sixth-place finishers.
Sera Mazza led the way for St. Joseph’s and won the individual state title with a time of 19:17.
Other finishers for St. Joseph’s included Julia Cusatis (18th, 20:24), Addie Ebbs (20th, 20:34), Maggie Urban (21st, 20:34), Grace Cousins (43rd, 21:49), Kate Ott (49th, 22:07) and Lindsay Carmack (54th, 22:22).
