State College’s Pete Haffner named CDT Male Athlete of the Season

State College’s Pete Haffner has been selected as the Centre Daily Times’ Male Athlete of the Fall Sports season.
Haffner starred on both sides of the ball for the State College football team, helping the Little Lions capture a share of the Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth division title, reach the PIAA playoffs and finish the season with a 10-2 record.
Haffner finished second on the team with 545 rushing yards and had a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns.
The linebacker was also named the Mid Penn Commonwealth’s Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player.
He helped lead a State College defense that limited opponents to 11.9 points per game.
