State College’s Ruth Dangelo is a CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Ruth Dangelo is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The senior swimmer took part in four events — the maximum — during this past weekend’s PIAA Class 3A Swimming & Diving Championships, and she helped the girls’ team to their best finish of the weekend in the 400-yard freestyle relay. She teamed up with Grace Dangelo, Abbey Whipple and Meghan Hughes for 19th place with a time of 3 minutes, 42.75 seconds.
Individually, she also competed in the 100 backstroke (30th place) and 200 individual medley (29th). And she helped the 200 medley relay team to 20th place.
Comments