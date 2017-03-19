State College’s Matt Brownstead is a CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Matt Brownstead is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The freshman made history Saturday by clocking a time of 20.59 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle during the PIAA Class 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. That time was not only good enough for a third-place finish, but it was also the fastest time by a freshman in Pennsylvania history. Needless to say, that time — comfortably — was a new school record.
Brownstead also turned in a season-best time in the 100 freestyle (45.55) for fourth place. And he helped the Little Lions’ two freestyle teams — the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay — to sixth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively. He was a big reason State College finished third in the overall team race.
