Athletes of the Week

April 23, 2017 8:40 PM

State College’s Nick Vanden earns CDT’s Athlete of the Week honor

From CDT staff reports

State College boys’ tennis player Nick Vanden is a Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week.

Vanden, who is the No. 1 singles player for the Little Lions, was perfect on the week with four wins. He won 46 games and dropped just one set.

The Little Lions finished their regular season 14-0 with four wins last week over Cumberland Valley (5-0), Hershey (4-1), Northern York (5-0) and Mercersburg Academy (6-1).

Vanden and State College will take the court again on Wednesday for the District 6 singles championships.

