Athletes of the Week

April 23, 2017 8:42 PM

State College’s Jordan Bair named Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

State College field athlete Jordan Bair is a Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week.

Bair picked up four wins on the week.

In the Lady Little Lions’ 93-57 win over Carlisle on Tuesday, Bair won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 3 inches and the discus with a hurl of 106-4.

Bair won the same events on Thursday with throws of 41-2 (shot put) and 115-9 (discus) as State College topped Cumberland Valley 93-57.

On Saturday, the Lady Little Lions won the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University, as Bair finished fourth in the shot put with a 39-4 1/4 mark and sixth in the discus with a mark of 114-7.

