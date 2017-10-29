State College’s Mitchell Etter named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Mitchell Etter is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The cross country runner finished first at the District 6 championships with a time of 15 minutes, 43.2 seconds -- the fastest time regardless of gender or class on Saturday. He also helped lead the Little Lions to their fifth straight district title.
Etter finished 16 seconds ahead of teammate Owen Isham, who finished second in the Class 3A race. They were the only two runners to break the 16-minute mark on the 5-kilometer course at Forest Hills Middle School.
“He runs from the heart,” coach Dave Felice said. “He is one of our captains and true leaders.”
