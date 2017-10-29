Athletes of the Week

St. Joseph’s Julia Cusatis named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

October 29, 2017 7:22 PM

St. Joseph’s Julia Cusatis is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The cross country athlete came away with an impressive first-place finish during Saturday’s District 6 championships by clocking a time of 18 minutes, 52.8 seconds in the Class A race. She beat out teammate Sera Mazza, the defending state champion, by two seconds.

The pair were the only female competitors, regardless of class, to break the 19-minute mark on the 5-kilometer course at Forest Hills Middle School. The Lady Wolves also came away with the district crown.

Cusatis trailed for most of the race until the final stretch, when she passed Maza near the final hill. Said Mazza: “She definitely deserved that win.”

