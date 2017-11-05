State College’s Kileigh Kane named CDT Athlete of the Week

State College’s Kileigh Kane is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Little Lions’ junior cross country runner led all area girls’ competitors Saturday at the PIAA championships with a time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds in Hershey.
Her performance was good enough for 12th place overall in Class 3A — in a field of 212 athletes — which was the best finish by a State College girls’ cross country athlete since 2007. Thanks in part to Kane’s effort, the Lady Little Lions finished fifth overall out of 18 teams.
