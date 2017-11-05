State College’s Kileigh Kane finished the 12th-best time Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A girls’ cross country championship.
Athletes of the Week

State College’s Kileigh Kane named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

November 05, 2017 11:14 PM

State College’s Kileigh Kane is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Little Lions’ junior cross country runner led all area girls’ competitors Saturday at the PIAA championships with a time of 19 minutes, 10 seconds in Hershey.

Her performance was good enough for 12th place overall in Class 3A — in a field of 212 athletes — which was the best finish by a State College girls’ cross country athlete since 2007. Thanks in part to Kane’s effort, the Lady Little Lions finished fifth overall out of 18 teams.

