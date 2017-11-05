Penns Valley’s Colton Sands helped lead the Rams to their first-ever boys’ state championship on Saturday.
Athletes of the Week

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

November 05, 2017 11:22 PM

Penns Valley’s Colton Sands is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week.

The Rams’ cross country runner paced his team with by clocking a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds Saturday at the PIAA championships in Hershey. That put him in 10th place overall in Class A, in a field of 214 runners.

But, more importantly, Sands’ time helped lead the Rams to their first-ever state title. Penns Valley finished with 68 points, and the freshman finished seventh in the team race. No freshman in the state had a better time in Class A.

