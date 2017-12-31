Penns Valley’s Hannah Montminy named CDT female Athlete of the Week

Penns Valley’s Hannah Montminy is the Centre Daily Times’ female Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore point guard led her girls’ basketball team to a holiday tournament title, as she recorded five points and added five assists in a 57-15 championship game win over Moshannon Valley on Thursday. She also scored a game-high 14 points in a 60-9 thumping of Glendale in the opening round Wednesday at the Williamsburg Holiday Tournament.
The performance landed her the tournament Most Valuable Player honors and helped the Lady Rams improve to 6-0 on the season.
