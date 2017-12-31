St. Joseph's Amonn Ohl won the 106-pound title at the Mount Mat Madness wrestling tournament in Baltimore, Md.
Athletes of the Week

St. Joseph's Amonn Ohl named CDT male Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

December 31, 2017 07:21 PM

St. Joseph’s Amonn Ohl is the Centre Daily Times’ male Athlete of the Week.

Ohl delivered a dominating performance to win his 106-pound weight class at the Mount Mat Madness wrestling tournament in Baltimore, Md.

The Wolves’ freshman won all four of his matches Friday and Saturday by fall, one of only two wrestlers at the 29-team event to pin every opponent. After an opening-round bye, the fourth-seeded Ohl pinned second-round opponent Nolan Mceachin, of Fauquier, in 1:54, decked Frankie Antonelli of Mount St. Joseph in 4:28, needed 1:48 to dispatch No. 3-seed Jake Shaifer of Haverford in the semifinals and stopped No. 2 seed Brenden Barnes, of Benedictine Prep, in 5:22 for the title.

Ohl has 10 pins in 12 victories this season, and his performance helped the Wolves to third place as a team.

