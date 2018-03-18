State College's Matt Brownstead finished second in the 50 freestyle at the PIAA championships, the best place by any county athlete.
State College's Matt Brownstead finished second in the 50 freestyle at the PIAA championships, the best place by any county athlete. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Athletes of the Week

State College’s Matt Brownstead named CDT Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

March 18, 2018 09:07 PM

State College’s Matt Brownstead is the Centre Daily Times’ Male Athlete of the Week.

The Little Lion once again made his impact felt at the PIAA swimming and diving championships, as he collected silver this past week in the 50 freestyle with a school-record time of 20.08 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 45.23.

On top of all that, Brownstead also helped the 200 medley relay team earn a spot at the podium with a fifth-place time of 1:34.24 and was part of the 11th-place 200 freestyle relay team.

A sophomore, Brownstead was the lone underclassman to participate in the “A” finals of the 50 freestyle. And he also helped lift State College to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.

