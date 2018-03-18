Penns Valley’s Sophie Gerhart named CDT Athlete of the Week

Penns Valley’s Sophie Gerhart is the Centre Daily Times’ Female Athlete of the Week.
The Lady Ram was the lone Class 2A swimmer to reach the finals at the PIAA swimming and diving championships this past week, as she finished 11th in the 200 IM consolation finals with a time of 2 minutes, 11.65 seconds. She was 14th after the preliminaries (2:12.28) but improved three spots in the finals.
Gerhart was also 23rd in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.61.
The sophomore has been a constant force for Penns Valley and undoubtedly has a bright future as an upperclassman.
