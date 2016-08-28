Athletes of the Week

August 28, 2016 5:58 PM

Bald Eagle Area’s Tanner Kresovich is a Centre Daily Times Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

Bald Eagle Area’s Tanner Kresovich is a Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week.

Kresovich accounted for four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 54-0 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy last Friday.

The BEA quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

He closed the first half with his fourth touchdown, an 18-yard run that gave the Eagles a 40-0 lead.

Bald Eagle Area takes on Philipsburg-Osceola on the road Friday.

