Bald Eagle Area’s Tanner Kresovich is a Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Kresovich accounted for four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 54-0 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy last Friday.
The BEA quarterback completed 7 of 9 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.
He closed the first half with his fourth touchdown, an 18-yard run that gave the Eagles a 40-0 lead.
Bald Eagle Area takes on Philipsburg-Osceola on the road Friday.
