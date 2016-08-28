Penns Valley’s Takoda Bubb is a Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week.
Bubb made a pair of crucial plays in the Rams’ 27-24 overtime loss to Marian Catholic last Friday.
He turned a screen pass into a 63-yard touchdown to give Penns Valley a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
With Penns Valley trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Bubb scored the game-tying touchdown on a 2-yard run. Penns Valley took a 24-21 lead after a field goal in overtime, but Marian Catholic responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass by Ethan Kuczynski to win the game.
Bubb had 28 yards rushing on 11 carries and two catches for 90 yards.
The Rams host Clearfield on Friday.
