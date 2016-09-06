Vince Velasquez gets an assignment: Be like Greinke

MIAMI - Vince Velasquez was given a task last week when the pitcher learned that he would be shut down for the season.
A.J. Ellis, who joined the Phillies last month, told Velasquez to spend the rest of the season watching each of Zack Greinke's starts from last year. Ellis was reminded of Greinke - last season's ERA leader - as the veteran catcher watched Velasquez make his final two starts of the season.
It is Velasquez's homework, Ellis said, to dissect Greinke and take note of what makes the former Cy Young winner so good.
"There's a lot of similarities there: the electricity of Vince's fastball, his ability to command the baseball to both sides of the plate and how he's developed his change-up," Ellis said. "Maybe by osmosis, watching 30 starts by a guy who had one of the best years in baseball last year can only help Vince."
The assignment was well received. Velasquez, unbeknownst to Ellis, has always admired Greinke.
"Greinke kind of reminds me of myself," Velasquez said. "Power change-up and power fastball. With the Dodgers, he was just phenomenal at utilizing his change-up that much and protecting his fastball. I'm kind of like the same way. I'm going to learn from him and apply it to myself for next year."
Ellis played with Greinke for three seasons with the Dodgers and the righthander struck out 200 or more batters in both of the last two seasons. Greinke finished last year with a 1.66 ERA and was runner-up for his second Cy Young Award.
Greinke was able to separate himself the last few seasons, Ellis said, because of his ability to throw his change-up in any situation. Greinke threw the change-up for 21.6 percent of his pitches last season, pairing it with a fastball that averaged 92.42 mph.
Velasquez's change-up is still developing, but it is showing growth. He relied on it heavily in his last two starts, the first of which featured Ellis behind the plate. Velasquez threw the change-up for more than 20 percent of his pitches in each of his final two starts as he struck out 15 batters and walked one in 12 innings.
"From what I saw with Vince, that change-up is becoming a dynamic weapon. That's going to be a pitch that he's going to use going forward," Ellis said. "I wanted him to watch Zack use the change-up - the way he used it, the counts he used it, and the situations he used it. And also the way that Zack manages a game. I think something Zach doesn't get enough credit for is his game management skills. He's an amazing run preventer. He knows when he needs a ground ball. He knows when he needs a strikeout. He knows how to pitch around a guy."
Comments