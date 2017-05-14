Today in Centre County League Baseball: May 14, 2017

A roundup of all the Centre County League Baseball games you missed — and aren’t covered elsewhere in the CDT — from May 14, 2017:
MacNamara leads Clarence Mounties over Lemont
CLARENCE Ryan MacNamara picked up a complete-game win on the mound for the Clarence Mounties in a season-opening 4-0 Centre County League Baseball win over Lemont on Sunday.
MacNamara struck out nine and got plenty of offensive help.
The Mounties drove in three runs in the first inning with Ryan Guenot’s two-run single being the highlight. Bryce Greene collected two hits and extended his hitting streak to 23 games — dating back to last season — breaking a league record. Clarence also got a solo home run from Brian Kochik.
The Ducks combined for just three hits with Dan Fry picking up two of them.
Pelka solid in Howard opener
HOWARD Brian Pelka started the season off on the right foot Sunday, as he pitched a complete game shutout in the Howard Hawks’ 2-0 win over the Clarence Coyotes.
Pelka finished with six strikeouts and no walks in the winning effort.
Evan Getting and Ryan Dyke both paced Howard with two hits apiece. Clarence’s Andrew Stover and Jordan Kobularcik each recorded a double.
