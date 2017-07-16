Today in County League baseball: July 16, 2017

A look at all the playoff games you missed Sunday from the Centre County Baseball League:
Coyotes upset Spike Island
PHILIPSBURG Clarence Coyotes pitcher Tyler Schall threw a shortened, complete game shutout Sunday to lead his team past Spike Island 11-0 in Game 1 of a three-game first-round playoff series involving the Centre County Baseball League.
Schall scattered just three hits while walking none and striking out five to surprise Spike Island, which entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed to the Coyotes’ No. 7 seed. The game lasted just five innings.
The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with Clarence hosting this time around.
“The kids are just starting to play as a team,” Coyotes manager Jim Schall said. “Honestly, that’s it. In two years, we’ve had 31 losses and eight wins. ... They’re just playing as a team and believing in each other.”
Clarence held a slim 1-0 advantage after the first inning, but its bats came alive in the second inning. With two outs and one man on, Clarence rallied to score seven runs — thanks in part to key two-RBI hits by Toby Bucha, Tyler Bennett and Andrew Stover.
Lemont shuts out Spring Mills
SPRING MILLS Lemont pitcher Spencer Bivens was on point Sunday, as he tossed a two-hit shutout en route to a close 2-0 victory over No. 4-seed Spring Mills in the first contest of a three-game series.
Bivens finished with six strikeouts and two walks in the winning effort for No. 5-seed Lemont.
Kieran Kempton and Clint Hicks both knocked in RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.
Pleasant Gap slips past Howard
HOWARD In a defensive battle, where the ball was constantly put in play, Pleasant Gap came out on top 3-1 Sunday over No. 3-seed Howard in the opening game of a three-game series.
Dan Roan got the pitching win for No. 6-seed Pleasant Gap despite striking out just three in seven innings. Both teams had five hits apiece.
Pleasant Gap’s Tyler Lolli was the lone player with multiple hits. He had a single and double.
