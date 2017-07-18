Today in County League baseball playoffs: July 18, 2017

A look at the three Centre County Baseball League playoff games and how the teams fared on July 18, 2017:
Spring Mills shuts out Lemont
HOUSERVILLE Behind a complete-game shutout from pitcher Tyler Myers, Spring Mills edged out Lemont 2-0 Tuesday evening to tie the Centre County Baseball League’s first-round playoff series at one game apiece.
The deciding Game 3 will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Spring Mills.
Myers struck out just three batters but relied on his defense to shut down the Lemont Ducks. He received some run support in the fifth inning when, with the bases loaded, Micah Schrenkel singled to drive in two runs.
Lemont threatened several times, most notably in the second inning with runners on second and third, but Myers made sure they didn’t get any farther.
Kevin Conklin paced Spring Mills with two singles, while Lemont’s Kenny Craig also added a pair of singles.
Spike Island dominates Coyotes
CLARENCE Spike Island’s Josh Earnest set the tone Tuesday, as his team cruised past the Clarence Coyotes 7-0 to tie the first-round playoff series at one game apiece.
Earnest didn’t pitch a complete game but set it up nicely. He went five innings, scattering three hits while striking out seven and walking two. He was helped at the plate by Brandon Myers (single, home run) and Ryan Marcinko (two singles) — and Clarence’s four errors only contributed to the lopsided score.
Clarence had some opportunities — it loaded the bases with outs in the fourth inning — but just couldn’t capitalize. It’s hoping for a different outcome in the next game.
The deciding Game 3 will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in Philipsburg.
“We feel that our pitching is strong, and our defense is solid,” Coyotes manager Jim Schall said. “And the kids are looking forward to playing Thursday.”
Howard evens series
PLEASANT GAP The Howard Hawks outlasted Pleasant Gap on Tuesday, as they won 1-0 in eight innings to force a Game 3.
Pitcher Brian Pelka went all eight innings to pick up the three-hit shutout.
No other information was provided.
Pleasant Gap will meet Howard at 6 p.m. Thursday to determine who moves on to the second round of the playoffs.
Comments