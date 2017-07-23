Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams follows though on a solo home run during a game last month. Adams has 16 home runs so far this season.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams follows though on a solo home run during a game last month. Adams has 16 home runs so far this season. John Bazemore AP
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams follows though on a solo home run during a game last month. Adams has 16 home runs so far this season. John Bazemore AP

Baseball

July 23, 2017 8:20 PM

Matt Adams’ 3-run homer for Braves pushes extras against Dodgers

From CDT staff reports

LOS ANGELES With just eight days to go before the trade deadline, Philipsburg native Matt Adams made his case to stay in Atlanta even stronger.

The Philipsburg-Osceola grad hammered a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth, tying Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The effort, however was not enough to get the Atlanta Braves (47-50) past the Dodgers (68-31), as they fell 5-4 in the 10th inning.

Adams finished 1-4 Sunday, with three RBIs.

So far this season, “Big City” is batting .288 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs in 243 at-bats. Against right-handers, he’s batting .316.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Braves front office has let it be known that they intend to keep the local product while moving Freddie Freeman to third base. But until Monday, nothing is set in stone.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting 0:52

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting
Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter 1:46

Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter

View More Video

Sports Videos