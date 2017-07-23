Matt Adams’ 3-run homer for Braves pushes extras against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES With just eight days to go before the trade deadline, Philipsburg native Matt Adams made his case to stay in Atlanta even stronger.
The Philipsburg-Osceola grad hammered a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth, tying Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The effort, however was not enough to get the Atlanta Braves (47-50) past the Dodgers (68-31), as they fell 5-4 in the 10th inning.
Adams finished 1-4 Sunday, with three RBIs.
So far this season, “Big City” is batting .288 with 16 home runs and 47 RBIs in 243 at-bats. Against right-handers, he’s batting .316.
ESPN reported Thursday that the Braves front office has let it be known that they intend to keep the local product while moving Freddie Freeman to third base. But until Monday, nothing is set in stone.
