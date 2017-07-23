Spring Mills-Clarence playoff game postponed until Monday

The second-round Centre County Baseball League playoff game between the Spring Mills Braves and Clarence Mounties has been postponed until 6 p.m. Monday due to Sunday’s weather forecast.
Game 1 of the five-game series was originally slated to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday but, because of forecasts calling for thunderstorms, the two teams agreed to move the game back a day.
The Mounties received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, while No. 4-seed Spring Mills advanced after defeating the Lemont Ducks 2-1 in a three-game series.
Clarence and Spring Mills will play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Game 3 at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Comments