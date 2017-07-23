Baseball

July 23, 2017 8:29 PM

Spring Mills-Clarence playoff game postponed until Monday

From CDT staff reports

CLARENCE

The second-round Centre County Baseball League playoff game between the Spring Mills Braves and Clarence Mounties has been postponed until 6 p.m. Monday due to Sunday’s weather forecast.

Game 1 of the five-game series was originally slated to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday but, because of forecasts calling for thunderstorms, the two teams agreed to move the game back a day.

The Mounties received a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, while No. 4-seed Spring Mills advanced after defeating the Lemont Ducks 2-1 in a three-game series.

Clarence and Spring Mills will play Game 2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Game 3 at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting 0:52

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting
Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter 1:46

Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter

View More Video

Sports Videos