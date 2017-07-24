Clarence Mounties shut out Spring Mills in County League playoff game

Behind a strong pitching performance from Ryan MacNamara, the Clarence Mounties shut out Spring Mills 6-0 Monday evening in the opening contest of a five-game series in the second round of the Centre County Baseball League playoffs.
MacNamara pitched a complete game shutout, scattering just four hits while striking out seven and walking two. He was also just as effective at the plate, driving in three runs on a sixth-inning double.
The Mounties struck first, in the bottom of the third, on a solo home run by Brian Kochik — which broke up a no-hitter by Spring Mills’ Tyler Myers. Clarence cruised from there.
Bryce Greene also added a pair of singles in the winning effort.
Clarence will travel to Spring Mills to take on the Braves in Game 2 at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
