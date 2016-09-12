State College Spikes beat Hudson Valley to capture New York-Penn League championship

The State College Spikes finished off their season the best way they could: with a title.
The Spikes won their second-ever New York-Penn League championship, beating Hudson Valley 2-1 on Monday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Danny Hudzina had the decisive shot — a two-run home run over the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field in the second inning. Hudzina's blast scored Ryan McCarvel and gave the Spikes the lead after Hudson Valley secured a 1-0 advantage in the first.
Greg Tomchick threw four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, and Brady Bowen struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
The last time State College won the league championship was 2014.
