Johnny Rodriguez won’t return to manage State College Spikes

According to a report on MILB.com, State College Spikes manager Johnny Rodriguez won’t be rejoining the club next spring.
Rodriguez was named the new manager for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate Springfield.
“We are very excited to welcome Johnny into the Springfield family and the line of excellent managers that have come through Hammons Field,” Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Matt Gifford said in the report. “With more than three decades in professional baseball, Johnny really brings invaluable experience to the ballpark and we know that our fans will enjoy interacting with him at Hammons Field.”
In his two years at the helm of State College, Rodriguez had a combined record of 91-61.
He will enter his eighth season with the Cardinals’ organization. Rodriguez has led three of his teams to league championships including the Spikes’ 2016 New York-Penn League crown.
