State College Spikes honored at spring training for championship season

The State College Spikes received their 2016 New York-Penn League championship rings Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
Manager Johnny Rodriguez, pitching coach Darwin Marrero, hitting coach Roger LaFrancois and 12-year-old honorary bench coach Josiah Viera were honored along with the players and staff from last year’s team before the St. Louis Cardinals’ spring training game against the Miami Marlins. The Spikes won 50 games in the regular season to set a franchise record and capture the Pinckney Division title.
In the playoffs, State College beat Staten Island in the semifinal series and Hudson Valley in the championship series.
It was the Spikes’ second championship in three seasons.
Rodriguez will be the manager of the the Double-A Springfield Cardinals this season after leading the Spikes to 95 wins in two years.
Marrero and LaFrancois will be part of the Spikes coaching staff again this summer, along with manager Joe Kruzel.
Kruzel managed the Single-A Peoria Chiefs from 2014-16.
Peoria went 73-66 and lost in the West Division semifinals of the Midwest League playoffs last season.
The Spikes host the Williamsport Crosscutters in their season opener June 19 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
