Single-game ticket sales begin April 20th for State College Spikes

State College Spikes fans will be able to start getting tickets for the 38 home games in the upcoming season on April 20, the team announced on Tuesday.
The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and tickets can be purchased in three different ways: online at statecollegespikes.com, by calling the Spikes’ ticket office at 814-272-1711 or by purchasing them in person at the ticket office.
Office hours are as follows: offseason and non-gamedays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; in season, 9 a.m. to the end of game on Monday-Friday gamedays and 10 a.m. to the end of game on Saturday and Sunday gamedays.
The team also announced that on April 17 they will begin releasing their promotional schedule a day at a time leading up to ticket sales day.
State College will begin its defense of the New York-Penn League championship on June 19 at 7:05 p.m. against Williamsport.
