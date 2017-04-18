Spikes announce 2017 giveaways, including Jesse James bobblehead

Fans of the State College Spikes — or maybe just fans of bobbleheads in general — might want to circle Sept. 7 on their calendar this season: Bobbleheads of Jesse James will be made available to the first 1,000 fans that day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The bobblehead of the former Penn State tight end, and current Pittsburgh Steeler, will “honor both sides of his Pa. football heritage,” according to a news release. In the past, bobbleheads of both football coach James Franklin and former quarterback Christian Hackenberg were made available.
The State College Spikes, an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon as part of a larger release that outlined each of their 14 giveaways. Among the highlights:
▪ Friday, June 23: The first 500 fans will receive 2016 NYPL Championship replica rings
▪ Friday, June 30: As part of Bellies & Baseball Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2016 NYPL Championship fleece blanket
▪ Sunday, July 2: As part of the second Bark in the Park game, where baseball fans are asked to bring their canine companions, the first 250 dogs in the park will receive a patriotic dog bandana
▪ Sunday, July 23: On National Hot Dog Day, the first 1,000 fans will receive a T-shirt of their choice, proclaiming them part of #TeamKetchup or #TeamMustard
▪ Sunday, Sept. 3: One fan will drive away from the ballpark in their own KIA, and other prizes will also be given away during the final Sunday home game of the regular season
Different styles of hats will also be given out to the first 1,000 fans on Aug. 11, Aug. 13 and Aug. 26. For a full list of all the giveaways, go to statecollegespikes.com.
