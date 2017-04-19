‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, cowboy monkey rodeo on tap for Spikes

WWE wrestling legend “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will be bringing his trademark 2x4 to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Aug. 25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs for fans, the State College Spikes announced Wednesday.
The St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league affiliate released information on all of their special events Wednesday. Among the highlights, outside of Duggan:
▪ Monday, July 3: The Human Canonball, “The Bullet” David Smith Jr., will fly through the air after the game between the Spikes and Batavia Muckdogs.
▪ Wednesday, July 19: On Salute to Conspiracy Theories Night, the Spikes will wear “conspiracy theory themed jerseys” that will be auctioned off afterward to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.
▪ Sunday, July 30: As part of Paint the Park Pink Night, the Spikes will don “pink boxing robe themed jerseys” and they’ll be auctioned off afterward to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.
▪ Saturday, Aug. 12: The cowboy monkey rodeo, an annual Spikes staple, has returned. For those unfamilar with the act, it’s mostly what it sounds like — monkeys riding dogs herding rams.
A full list of the giveaways can be found on the Spikes’ official website at www.statecollegespikes.com.
