Scott Hurst named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Scott Hurst is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
In a week full of up-and-down performances, Hurst was easily the most consistent. The 2017 third-round pick started four games and got a hit in each one — finishing Monday through Sunday with a team-high five RBIs while also laying two singles, a double and triple.
He finished 4 of 15 (.267) at the plate but was the only Spike to record an RBI over three games. He also had three runs and showed discipline by walking three times.
It was a week full of milestones for the rookie outfielder. He not only recorded his first career triple but also notched his first RBI.
