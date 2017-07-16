Scott Hurst got a hit in each of the four games he played Monday through Sunday, and he also produced a team-high five RBIs in that span.
Scott Hurst got a hit in each of the four games he played Monday through Sunday, and he also produced a team-high five RBIs in that span. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Scott Hurst got a hit in each of the four games he played Monday through Sunday, and he also produced a team-high five RBIs in that span. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

State College Spikes

Scott Hurst named CDT’s Spike of the Week

From CDT staff reports

July 16, 2017 9:40 PM

Scott Hurst is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.

In a week full of up-and-down performances, Hurst was easily the most consistent. The 2017 third-round pick started four games and got a hit in each one — finishing Monday through Sunday with a team-high five RBIs while also laying two singles, a double and triple.

He finished 4 of 15 (.267) at the plate but was the only Spike to record an RBI over three games. He also had three runs and showed discipline by walking three times.

It was a week full of milestones for the rookie outfielder. He not only recorded his first career triple but also notched his first RBI.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

    Fireworks testing for the Central Pa. 4th Fest occurred during the State College Spikes vs. Brooklyn Cyclones game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park June 28, 2016.

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
James Franklin says recruitment is an 'organizational nightmare' 1:17

James Franklin says recruitment is an 'organizational nightmare'
This is what the three State College mayoral candidates think is the biggest issue 4:18

This is what the three State College mayoral candidates think is the biggest issue

View More Video