State College Spikes fall to West Virginia in 12 innings

The State College Spikes were just two outs away from the win — but West Virginia then tied the game up in the bottom of the ninth and scored the game-winner in the 12th to steal away the 4-3 victory.
With two outs and a 3-3 score in the 12th inning — with base-runners on first and second — West Virginia’s Bligh Madris doubled on a line drive to right field to end the game.
In the ninth, it looked as if the Spikes were on their way to a 3-2 victory. But State College closer Spencer Trayner walked the leadoff, watched him move to second on a sacrifice and then saw him score after his own throwing error. The Spikes nearly scored in the 11th but, with two men on and one out, back-to-back hitters sent the ball to West Virginia’s center fielder for the outs.
State College falls to 17-14 with the loss, while West Virginia improves to 19-12.
Unsung hero
West Virginia pitcher Stephan Meyer: Sure, most of the spotlight is going to be on Madris for his game-winning hit. But Meyer, the starting pitcher, set the tone early by allowing just one run in six innings of work. He scattered eight hits but walked just one batter while striking out five. He walked off the mound with the lead and, thanks to him, the Black Bears were never far behind.
Missed opportunities
Left on base: Spikes third baseman Evan Mendoza was the only State College starter not to leave anyone stranded. He finished 3 of 6 with a run. The other eight starting Spikes in the lineup combined to strand 27 batters. (One pinch hitter left two on base.) West Virginia wasn’t much better; it left 20 on base.
Roster move
Transfer: State College infielder Stanley Espinal was transferred Friday to Rookie-level Johnson City. Espinal joined the Spikes on July 5 after he and fellow infielder Imeldo Diaz were traded from the Boston Red Sox to add bonus pool money for the international free agent signing period. Diaz was transferred to Johnson City on Tuesday.
Up next
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Saturday: Spikes pitcher Paul Balestrieri (0-0, 3.77 ERA) will go up against the Black Bears’ Gavin Wallace (0-2, 4.66 ERA), as both are still searching for their first pitching win of the season. Balestrieri’s best start was his last, however, as he pitched six innings and allowed just one run in that span.
