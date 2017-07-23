Levi MaVorhis named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Levi MaVorhis is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
He made two pitching appearances this past week — on Tuesday and Sunday — and was impressive in both. In seven total innings, he allowed no runs and just three hits.
During that span, he also struck out seven and walked just one.
On Tuesday, against the Williamsport Crosscutters, he earned the start and went 3 2/3 innings. He walked off the mound with his team leading 1-0, and the Spikes eventually won 3-1. On Sunday, he came in as a reliever and pitched 3 1/3 innings — where he was even better. He picked up the save after allowing just one hit, while striking out three and walking none.
The Kansas State product’s ERA this season is now 2.18.
