State College Spikes’ comeback bid falls short in final inning

The State College Spikes loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth — but they couldn’t take advantage Monday night in the 5-1 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
With the bases loaded, outfielder Bryce Denton struck out on three pitches and Yariel Gonzalez followed that up by lining out into a 6-4 double-play to end the game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. It was the the third double-play the Spikes hit into Monday.
With the loss, the Spikes fall to 18-15 while the Scrappers improve to 21-13.
Players of the game
Mahoning Valley pitchers James Karinchak and Felix Tati: The pair kept the Spikes off the board for eight innings, as they combined to allow just five hits, while striking out five and walking two. Karinchak started and went three innings, while Tati did most of the heavy lifting by throwing five innings. The Scrappers’ problems only began in the ninth when Tati was pulled in favor of Ping-Hsueh Chen.
Turning point
Scrappers’ three-run outburst in fourth inning: Mahoning Valley entered the fourth frame with just a 1-0 lead, but it added to its lead in the top of the fourth — by recording four hits, a sac fly and a hit by pitch. Jonathan Laureano’ first triple of the season drove in the first run of the inning, and the Spikes just didn’t have an answer. The Scrappers led 4-0 after the fourth, and the Spikes couldn’t mount the comeback.
Staying hot
State College infielder Evan Mendoza’s batting average: The 2017 11th-round pick is currently fifth overall in the league in batting average (.309) after another solid game Monday. (He’s also fifth in on-base percentage with a .407.) Mendoza finished 2 of 4 with one run and a pair of RBIs in the loss.
Up next
Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday: Mahoning Valley pitcher Gregori Vasquez (1-1, 2.54 ERA) will square off against State College’s Sam Tewes (2-3, 4.11 ERA). Tewes’ opponents are hitting .313 so far this season, while Vazquez’s are averaging .291.
Comments