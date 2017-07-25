Abby Drey
Abby Drey

State College Spikes

State College Spikes hold on in 9th to slip past Mahoning Valley

By Josh Moyer

jmoyer@centredaily.com

July 25, 2017 11:32 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

The State College Spikes overcame a bases-loaded situation in the final inning to edge out the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-2 on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Scrappers outfielder Hosea Nelson faced a 3-1 count — before Spikes reliever Will Latcham ended the game by tossing back-to-back swinging strikes.

With the win, State College improves to 19-15 and is 2.5 games out of first in the Pinckney Division. Mahoning Valley falls to 21-14 with the loss.

Player of the game

State College pitcher Sam Tewes: The 2016 eighth-round pick went 7  1/3 innings — his longest outing of the season — and allowed just six hits and one walk in that span. He also struck out five and allowed just two runs. Thanks to Tewes, the Spikes never fell behind Tuesday.

Saving the best for last

State College reliever Will Latcham: The Coastal Carolina product followed up Tewes’ strong start by striking out four in the final 1  2/3 innings. Latcham has made seven pitching appearances this season and has allowed just one run. He boasts a 0.83 ERA. In his last two appearances — in which he went a combined four innings — he’s thrown seven strikeouts.

Nice rebound

From Monday to Tuesday: The Spikes’ Yariel Gonzalez had a game to forget Monday, when he approached the plate with loaded bases and one out in the final inning — and hit into a double-play. But he made up for it Tuesday with two crucial plate appearances. Gonzalez had two of the Spikes’ three RBIs on Tuesday, driving in Joshua Lopez from second on a second-inning single and then producing a sacrifice fly in the seventh to hand the Spikes a 3-1 lead.

Up next

State College Spikes at Batavia Muckdogs, 7:05 p.m. Thursday: The Spikes will take a day off Wednesday before starting up a three-game series against Batavia, which is currently at the bottom of the league standings at 11-22. State College’s Jonathon Mulford (1-3, 4.61 ERA) will square off against a pitcher to be determined for the Muckdogs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting 0:52

Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting
Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter 1:46

Boalsburg family receives Make-A-Wish play set for 2-year-old daughter

View More Video