First inning proves costly in State College Spikes’ loss to Batavia

The State College Spikes couldn’t rebound after an uncharacteristic first inning Saturday night — in which the opponent batted around — as they fell 8-4 to the Batavia Muckdogs at Dwyer Stadium.
The Spikes allowed six runs in the first inning and trailed 7-1 heading into the seventh.
State College out-hit Batavia 10-8, and both teams stranded exactly nine runners. But that initial frame proved to be the difference.
With the loss, the Spikes fall to 20-17 while the Muckdogs improve to 13-24.
Turning point
First-inning outburst: It was a nightmare start for Spikes pitcher Paul Balestrieri. The Muckdogs’ first seven batters reached base — on four singles, a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Batavia recorded just two hits after that first inning, but it didn’t matter. That first inning ended up deciding the fate of it all.
Players of the game
Batavia pitchers Ryan Lillie and Jeremy Ovalle: Lillie started and pitched four innings, while Ovalle came in relief for two frames and picked up the win. The two combined to allow one run — which was unearned — and to strike out five while walking none. They scattered six hits.
Spikes’ streak
8-game hitting streak: State College third baseman Evan Mendoza has been on a tear lately. He’s currently on an eight-game hitting streak and, during those last eight games, he’s managed 19 hits. On Saturday, he led all batters with three hits. He also had two runs an an RBI.
Up next
State College Spikes at Auburn Doubledays, 6:05 p.m. Sunday: Former State High product and current Auburn pitcher Nick Raquet (0-0, 3.21 ERA) will make the sixth start of his career on Sunday against the State College Spikes’ Daniel Castano (6-1, 2.62 ERA) — who was the first player in the New York-Penn League to reach six wins.
Comments