The State College Spikes’ Evan Mendoza batted .500 (13 of 26) this past week and had five RBIs. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Evan Mendoza named CDT’s Spike of the Week

From CDT staff reports

July 30, 2017 9:39 PM

Evan Mendoza is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.

The 2017 11th-round pick had his strongest-ever week at the plate by batting .500 (13 of 26) and finishing with nearly twice as many hits as the next-best Spike. (Yariel Gonzalez was second with seven hits from Monday to Sunday.)

Mendoza, out of N.C. State, hit in five of six games and boasted four multi-hit performances. He was especially strong against Batavia on Thursday, when he racked up four hits and three RBIs.

Overall, he finished the week with seven singles, five doubles and a triple — to go along with five RBIs and five runs.

He’s now batting .350 this season, which is second in the New York-Penn League behind the Aberdeen IronBirds’ Ben Breazeale (.397).

