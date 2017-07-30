Evan Mendoza named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Evan Mendoza is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
The 2017 11th-round pick had his strongest-ever week at the plate by batting .500 (13 of 26) and finishing with nearly twice as many hits as the next-best Spike. (Yariel Gonzalez was second with seven hits from Monday to Sunday.)
Mendoza, out of N.C. State, hit in five of six games and boasted four multi-hit performances. He was especially strong against Batavia on Thursday, when he racked up four hits and three RBIs.
Overall, he finished the week with seven singles, five doubles and a triple — to go along with five RBIs and five runs.
He’s now batting .350 this season, which is second in the New York-Penn League behind the Aberdeen IronBirds’ Ben Breazeale (.397).
