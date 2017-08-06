Bryce Denton named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Bryce Denton is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
Denton — the Cardinals’ second-round pick in 2015 — showed why St. Louis took him so high a couple years ago. The outfielder tallied 11 hits this week, with at least one base knock in all eight games.
Denton started off his week strong with three hits, including a two-run home run, in State College’s 9-2 win over Auburn on Monday. It was his second homer of the season.
The Tennessee native also led the Spikes to a wild 9-7 win over Mahoning Valley on Saturday. Denton’s four hits and two RBIs was a welcomed contribution from State College’s No. 7 hitter.
Denton finished the week with a .440 average (11 for 25), boosting his season average to .281.
