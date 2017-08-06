State College outfielder Bryce Denton was named the CDT’s Spike of the Week.
State College outfielder Bryce Denton was named the CDT’s Spike of the Week. Abby Drey
State College outfielder Bryce Denton was named the CDT’s Spike of the Week. Abby Drey

State College Spikes

Bryce Denton named CDT’s Spike of the Week

From CDT staff reports

August 06, 2017 6:53 PM

Bryce Denton is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.

Denton — the Cardinals’ second-round pick in 2015 — showed why St. Louis took him so high a couple years ago. The outfielder tallied 11 hits this week, with at least one base knock in all eight games.

Denton started off his week strong with three hits, including a two-run home run, in State College’s 9-2 win over Auburn on Monday. It was his second homer of the season.

The Tennessee native also led the Spikes to a wild 9-7 win over Mahoning Valley on Saturday. Denton’s four hits and two RBIs was a welcomed contribution from State College’s No. 7 hitter.

Denton finished the week with a .440 average (11 for 25), boosting his season average to .281.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Saquon Barkley talks Heisman hopes at Penn State football media day 1:04

Saquon Barkley talks Heisman hopes at Penn State football media day
James Franklin kicks off Penn State football media day 1:26

James Franklin kicks off Penn State football media day

View More Video