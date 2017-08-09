State College Spikes fall in final-inning thriller to Hudson Valley

The State College Spikes couldn’t pull out a late rally Wednesday night, as they fell 3-1 to the Hudson Valley Renegades in a thrilling game that was decided in the final inning.
With the game tied at 1 in the top of the ninth, Hudson Valley’s Oscar Rojas tripled to center field to send the only base runner home. Rojas then also scored on the hit after the Spikes committed their third error of the game.
State College still had an opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. But with two outs and the bases loaded — thanks to a walk and two hit by pitches — pinch-hitter Brandon Benson grounded out to end the game.
With the loss, the Spikes fall to 27-22 on the season while the Renegades improve to 24-25.
Player of the game
Hudson Valley pitcher Drew Strotman: The 2017 fourth-rounder may not have earned the win — he came out when the game was tied 1-1 — but he still did most of the heavy lifting. Strotman scattered three hits over six innings and allowed just one run in the victory. He also struck out five and walked two. So far this season, he boasts a 1.82 ERA. If it wasn’t for his pitching early on, Hudson Valley’s late-game heroics wouldn’t have mattered.
Miscues
Three errors: State College committed three errors Wednesday — a day after Hudson Valley had three against the Spikes — and they proved to be pretty costly. The first came on a throwing error by pitcher Daniel Castano, with Hudson Valley scoring on the play in the second inning. The second, by Yariel Gonzalez, didn’t lead to any runs. And the third, by second baseman Wood Myers, led to the Renegades’ third run.
Still going strong
State College pitcher Daniel Castano: He didn’t come away with the win Wednesday, but the first New York-Penn League pitcher to six wins still looked pretty good. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and permitted just four hits. He allowed one run — none earned — and had one strikeout and one walk. He currently has the sixth-lowest ERA (2.25) in the league, and he’s pitched 12 1/3 more innings than any other pitcher in the NYPL.
Up next
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m. Thursday: The Spikes’ Johan Oviedo (1-0, 7.84 ERA) will take on a Renegades pitcher to be determined.
