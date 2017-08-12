Spikes shortstop Edwin Figuera throws the ball to first for the out during a game against the Vermont Lake Monsters Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at Medlar Field.
State College Spikes

State College Spikes walk off with win in 11th inning, again

From CDT staff reports

August 12, 2017 10:45 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Fans at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park have been treated to a lot of bonus baseball this weekend.

At least they have produced happy endings.

For the second straight night, the State College Spikes scored a 5-4, walk-off win over the Vermont Lake Monsters in 11 innings.

This time, Brandon Benson’s line single up the middle scored Yariel Gonzalez from second base Saturday night.

One night earlier, it was Gonzalez with the game-winning hit in the 11th, a bases-loaded single up the middle in a game that finished just before midnight thanks to a pregame rain delay and a section of stadium lights going out late in the contest.

Will Latcham pitched three innings of relief and earned the win after losing the lead in the ninth inning. Greg Deichmann Jr. hit a two-run homer and Aaron Arruda added an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Lake Monsters a 4-2 lead.

State College starter Andrew Summerville was solid despite not getting a decision, scattering six hits over seven innings and allowing only a Jordan Devencenzi solo home run in the sixth. The homer was the first for the Vermont designated hitter in three years in the minors.

Player of the Game

Wood Myers: The Spikes’ designated hitter, a 29th-round draft pick this year out of Coastal Carolina, belted his first professional home run, a two-run shot to the right field bleachers with one out in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. Edwin Figuera and Zach Kirtley had RBI singles in the fifth and eighth, respectively, for the earlier Spikes runs.

Defensive hero

Brandon Benson: On Arruda’s RBI single in the ninth, Benson bobbled the ball in right and Vermont’s Iolana Akau tried to take advantage, but he was thrown out at home by Benson with relay help from Kirtley.

Up next

Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m. Sunday: The teams complete their three-game series with Spikes right-hander Paul Balestrieri (3-1, 4.63 ERA) facing Lake Monsters righty Jean Ruiz (0-0, 1.69 ERA). Two days off will follow for the league’s all-star break before State College hits the road for six games.

