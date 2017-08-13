Spikes can’t secure sweep, fall to Lake Monsters

For Spikes starter Paul Balestrieri, the third inning of Sunday night’s game was suboptimal.
Balestrieri allowed five runs in the frame, putting State College in a hole it couldn’t dig out of as the Spikes fell to Vermont 9-4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
State College (29-24) couldn’t finish off its sweep of the Lake Monsters (28-25). The Spikes are two games out of first place in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division.
It wasn’t a bad start by the Spikes. Despite Balestrieri surrendering a run in the first inning, singles by Wood Myers and Brandon Benson gave State College a 2-1 lead in the second.
Then the third inning hit. Balestrieri walked in two runs and gave up a two-run double. The scoring in the frame finished when one more crossed home on a passed ball.
Sunday was a continuation of iffy form for Balestrieri. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 8.31 ERA despite a 2-2 record in his last four starts.
Player of the game
Vermont outfielder Logan Farrar: The Lake Monsters had three players with two RBIs — but only one hit a home run.
Farrar blasted a solo homer in the eighth inning, his third hit of the night. He also chipped in an RBI single in the sixth frame.
Farrar owns a .314 batting average this season.
Up next
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday: The Spikes have a few days off with the New York-Penn League All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday. A franchise record six Spikes were selected to play for the South team: infielder Yariel Gonzalez, catcher Josh Lopez, outfielder Scott Hurst and pitchers Andrew Summerville and Daniel Castano. Former State College infielder Evan Mendoza, who was promoted to Single-A Peoria on Thursday, would’ve played, as well. Spikes manager Joe Kruzel will direct the South squad.
