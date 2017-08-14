State College Spikes’ Wood Myers makes a play during the August 8 game against Hudson Valley at Medlar Field.
State College Spikes’ Wood Myers makes a play during the August 8 game against Hudson Valley at Medlar Field. Abby Drey
State College Spikes’ Wood Myers makes a play during the August 8 game against Hudson Valley at Medlar Field. Abby Drey

State College Spikes

Wood Myers named CDT’s Spike of the Week

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

August 14, 2017 2:36 AM

Wood Myers is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.

Myers rose to the occasion in clutch spots when State College needed him throughout the week. The second baseman tied games in the ninth and 10th inning, respectively, to set up a pair of walk-off wins.

On Friday, State College trailed 4-3 to Vermont heading into the bottom of the 10th. With two outs, Myers singled to right field — scoring Yariel Gonzalez and knotting the game. Gonzalez won it with an RBI single in the 11th inning.

The Spikes found themselves in a similar spot on Saturday, trailing 4-2 going into the ninth frame. Myers hit a two-run, two-out home run, setting up another 11th-inning walk-off.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game 1:13

Fireworks erupt during State College Spikes game
Vigil for Charlottesville, Va., held in downtown State College 0:20

Vigil for Charlottesville, Va., held in downtown State College
UMI Performance cruise-in car show and autocross event to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation 1:35

UMI Performance cruise-in car show and autocross event to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation

View More Video