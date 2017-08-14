Wood Myers named CDT’s Spike of the Week

Wood Myers is the Centre Daily Times’ Spike of the Week.
Myers rose to the occasion in clutch spots when State College needed him throughout the week. The second baseman tied games in the ninth and 10th inning, respectively, to set up a pair of walk-off wins.
On Friday, State College trailed 4-3 to Vermont heading into the bottom of the 10th. With two outs, Myers singled to right field — scoring Yariel Gonzalez and knotting the game. Gonzalez won it with an RBI single in the 11th inning.
The Spikes found themselves in a similar spot on Saturday, trailing 4-2 going into the ninth frame. Myers hit a two-run, two-out home run, setting up another 11th-inning walk-off.
Comments